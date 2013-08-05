White House Overturns Trade Ruling Involving Apple

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a win for Apple.

WERTHEIMER: Over the weekend, the Obama administration vetoed a ban on imports of older iPad and iPhone models. This kind of White House veto hasn't happened since 1987. The decision by the U.S. trade representative reverses a ruling by the International Trade Commission.

In June, the ITC ordered a stop on certain imports of Apple products, saying the company infringed a patent of Samsung. The White House said it overturned the ITC ruling because of its effect on competitive conditions in U.S. economy.