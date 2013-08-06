Boy Who Was Parents' Best Man Saturday Has Died

Logan Stevenson, the terminally ill two-year-old who acted as best man at his parents' wedding Saturday, has died, according to media reports and his mother's Facebook page. The family's story touched many people who learned about Logan's parents' rush to get married in time for him to be part of the ceremony.

"For such a small person, he has touched thousands of people," one of Logan's aunts, Kellie Young, told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review last week.

Late last night, his mother, Christine Swidorsky Stevenson, wrote on her Facebook page that Logan had been with his parents when he passed away Monday evening. A hospice worker was also with them at their home in western Pennsylvania. The Associated Press says a family representative has confirmed Logan has died.

Saying that she was sad and in disbelief, Christine wrote that her son was "in no more pain. No more sickness no more hospitals." She thanked well-wishers for their prayers and for caring, "And most of all god bless Logan," she wrote.

In his two years, Logan Stevenson fought cancer and underwent several procedures to alleviate the symptoms of Fanconi anemia, a rare disorder that keeps bone marrow from producing healthy blood cells. In July, doctors told Logan's parents, Christine and Sean Stevenson, that their son had less than a month to live. That's when they moved up the date of their wedding and decided to hold the ceremony in their backyard.

After the Tribune-Review published a story about Christine Swidorsky and Sean Stevenson's sweet and heartbreaking decision to move their wedding up by 11 months so their son could be with them, many people offered their help — everything from wedding supplies and gifts to emotional support.

"Once everybody read it, it just completely took off today," Young told the newspaper Thursday. "I knew that there were nice people out there, but I never expected this response."

Logan's story quickly spread beyond the local area, as newspapers, websites and television channels shared news of the family's bittersweet day.

After Saturday's ceremony, Logan's parents said they were excited and happy that their son had played a big part in the day. He performed his duties as best man while wearing a suit and holding "Bun Bun," his rabbit doll, the Tribune-Review reported. His mother carried him down the aisle.

"It's just going to be one of those things that you remember all your life," Sean Stevenson said after the ceremony Saturday. "It means the world to me. We're just blessed every day that he's here with us."

