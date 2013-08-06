General Motors Lowers Sticker Price Of Chevy Volt

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

At least that's what General Motors is going for. The company is lowering the sticker price of the Chevy Volt hoping to increase sales. The 2014 model of the plug-in car will now cost about $35,000 - more than 12 percent less than last year's model. Ford and Nissan have already reduced the prices on their electric cars. GM hopes by following suit it will get more interest from buyers. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.