Indy Car Driver Tagliani Loses Bet To Dixon

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Linda Wertheimer.

Indy car driver Alex Tagliani is a winner on the track, but he lost a bet to fellow driver Scott Dixon on who could raise more money for charity. Loser Tagliani had to ride a tricycle and milk a cow while dressed in a beaver costume at the Indiana State Fair. Still, Tagliani had the last laugh when he beat Dixon on the go-cart track, still wearing the beaver suit. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.