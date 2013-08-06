© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Indy Car Driver Tagliani Loses Bet To Dixon

Published August 6, 2013 at 7:10 AM EDT

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Linda Wertheimer.

Indy car driver Alex Tagliani is a winner on the track, but he lost a bet to fellow driver Scott Dixon on who could raise more money for charity. Loser Tagliani had to ride a tricycle and milk a cow while dressed in a beaver costume at the Indiana State Fair. Still, Tagliani had the last laugh when he beat Dixon on the go-cart track, still wearing the beaver suit. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition