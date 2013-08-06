Researchers Focus On Sharks' Point Of View

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Sharks have a tough time with PR. Think "Jaws" and "TV Shark Week." In fact, shark species are increasingly threatened, some endangered. And now the term shark attack is under attack by the leading society of shark researchers. They're calling on the media to stop labeling any sort of interaction with humans as an attack. They suggest using specific terms like: shark sightings, shark encounters, and, OK, shark bites. It's MORNING EDITION.