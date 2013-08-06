© 2020 WFAE
Researchers Focus On Sharks' Point Of View

August 6, 2013

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Sharks have a tough time with PR. Think "Jaws" and "TV Shark Week." In fact, shark species are increasingly threatened, some endangered. And now the term shark attack is under attack by the leading society of shark researchers. They're calling on the media to stop labeling any sort of interaction with humans as an attack. They suggest using specific terms like: shark sightings, shark encounters, and, OK, shark bites. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition