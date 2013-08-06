© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Travel Warning In Yemen; Ft. Hood Trial Opens

By Korva Coleman
Published August 6, 2013 at 8:08 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 'Depart Immediately', State Dept. Tells Americans In Yemen.

-- Court Martial To Begin Tuesday In Fort Hood Shooting Rampage.

-- Video: Boos And A Blooper For A-Rod.

And here are more early headlines:

Voters Choose Mayoral Candidates In Bankrupt Detroit. ( Detroit Free Press)

On Hiroshima Anniversary, Japan PM Vows To Fight Nuclear Arms. ( Japan Times)

3 Die In Rural Town Shooting; Alleged Gunman Feuded With Officials. ( Pocono Record)

Obama To Discuss U.S. Economy In Phoenix. ( USA Today)

Python Escapes Canadian Store, Kills Two Young Boys. ( CBC)

British Lawmaker Gets More Threats, Abuse On Twitter. ( Telegraph)

Hundreds Of People Drop Trou In Times Square For 'Underwear Day'. ( New York Post)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
