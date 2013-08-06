Top Stories: Travel Warning In Yemen; Ft. Hood Trial Opens
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- 'Depart Immediately', State Dept. Tells Americans In Yemen.
-- Court Martial To Begin Tuesday In Fort Hood Shooting Rampage.
-- Video: Boos And A Blooper For A-Rod.
And here are more early headlines:
Voters Choose Mayoral Candidates In Bankrupt Detroit. ( Detroit Free Press)
On Hiroshima Anniversary, Japan PM Vows To Fight Nuclear Arms. ( Japan Times)
3 Die In Rural Town Shooting; Alleged Gunman Feuded With Officials. ( Pocono Record)
Obama To Discuss U.S. Economy In Phoenix. ( USA Today)
Python Escapes Canadian Store, Kills Two Young Boys. ( CBC)
British Lawmaker Gets More Threats, Abuse On Twitter. ( Telegraph)
Hundreds Of People Drop Trou In Times Square For 'Underwear Day'. ( New York Post)
