Study: Sleep Deprivation Leads To Poor Food Choices

At MORNING EDITION we've eaten plenty of donuts, especially at 3 in the morning. Well, now we know why we've reached for those glazed temptations. A new study from the University of California, Berkeley, suggests sleep deprivation leads to poor food choices. Researchers found the part of the brain that enables good decisions gets hazy after an all-nighter. The part that craves rewards is revved up for more.

Right now, I'm holding a granola bar with a vanilla topping - whatever that tells you.

