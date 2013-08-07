Virgin America Announces Earnings Win

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

A rare earnings win was announced this morning by the airline Virgin America. That company has been hit by a lot of losses since it was founded in 2007. But for the second quarter of this year, it says it earned nearly $9 million. Virgin America seems to be reaping the benefits of falling fuel prices and also an increase in people traveling.