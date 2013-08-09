Top Stories: Pakistan Warning; Midwest Flooding
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Americans Warned Not To Travel To Pakistan.
-- Powerball Jackpot Winners Include 16 N.J. County Workers.
-- Obama Set For News Conference Friday Afternoon.
-- Book News: Barbara Mertz, Mystery Novelist Of Many Names, Dies.
Other news:
-- "Heavy Rains Unleash Deadly Midwest Flooding." (The Associated Press, via The Weather Channel)
-- "Silver Fire" In Southern California "Grows To 11,000 Acres." ( Southern California Public Radio)
-- "Amber Alert Kidnap Suspect May Be Using Explosives, Officials Say." ( Los Angeles Times)
-- "Five Easy Pieces Actress Karen Black Dies At 74." ( The Hollywood Reporter)
-- "Online 'Likes' Herd Others To Similar Views, Study Finds." ( Bloomberg News)
