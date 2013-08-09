© 2020 WFAE
U.S. To Open Most Embassies Shuttered By Terrorist Threat

By Eyder Peralta
Published August 9, 2013 at 6:38 PM EDT

Eighteen of the 19 diplomatic missions that were shuttered this week because of a terror threat will reopen this Sunday, the State Department said.

"Our embassy in Sanaa, Yemen will remain closed because of ongoing concerns about a threat stream indicating the potential for terrorist attacks emanating from Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula," State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement. "Our consulate in Lahore, Pakistan, which closed yesterday due to a separate credible threat to that facility, will also remain closed."

Psaki said the State Department will continue to evaluate the situation.

Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
