UBS To Pay $120 Million In Lehman Brothers Dispute

Swiss banking giant UBS has agreed to pay $120 million to settle a lawsuit by investors. The case goes back to 2007. Investors say they were misled about the health of the financial firm Lehman Brothers when UBS was selling them investments linked to Lehman's debt.

Lehman collapsed into bankruptcy in September 2008. The settlement resolves claims of about $1 billion.