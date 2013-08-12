Premium Parking Space Comes With Big Price Tag

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And our last word in business today is: Premium Parking.

A parking spot in London is on the market for $465,000. That buys an outdoor location near Buckingham Palace and a 91-year lease.

The price tag is more than two spots sold in Boston this summer off and go for $280,000 apiece. But with London's daily parking go fees running at $60, it's actually a deal actually - at only $14 a day.

MONTAGNE: If you park there for 91 years.

GREENE: If. That's a big if.

