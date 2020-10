Top Stories: Drug Law Changes; Egypt's Warning To Protesters

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Timely Idea? Holder To Pitch Changes To Drug Enforcement

-- Retired Idaho Sheriff Credited For Teen's Discovery

-- Book News: Does Lance Armstrong Have The Right To Lie In His Memoirs?

Other stories in the news:

-- "Egypt's Government Warns Protest Camps Could Be Seized." ( Morning Edition)

-- "Nazi War Crimes Suspect Laszlo Csatary Dies." ( BBC News)

-- "Sinkhole Causes Resort Near Disney World To Collapse." ( Central Florida News)

-- Jury In "Whitey" Bulger Trial To Resume Deliberations. ( WBUR and WGBH)

-- "PayPal Founder Elon Musk To Reveal 'Hyperloop' Plans." ( TechWorld)

-- "Another Season Down, No Majors For Tiger Woods." ( USA Today)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.