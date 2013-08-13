BlackBerry May Be Sold

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

GREENE: The Canadian telecom firm announced yesterday that it maybe looking for new owners. BlackBerry was valued at more than $80 billion back in 2008. Then the iPhone and Android came along and stole its dominance of the smartphone market. Now BlackBerry is worth only about $5.4 billion and its market share is plummeting.

Potential buyers include some large Canadian pension funds, Microsoft, Amazon and Chinese computer maker, Lenovo. Any foreign purchase would need approval from the Canadian government.