© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

BlackBerry May Be Sold

Published August 13, 2013 at 4:00 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with BlackBerry weighing its option.

(SOUNDBITE OF THEME MUSIC)

GREENE: The Canadian telecom firm announced yesterday that it maybe looking for new owners. BlackBerry was valued at more than $80 billion back in 2008. Then the iPhone and Android came along and stole its dominance of the smartphone market. Now BlackBerry is worth only about $5.4 billion and its market share is plummeting.

Potential buyers include some large Canadian pension funds, Microsoft, Amazon and Chinese computer maker, Lenovo. Any foreign purchase would need approval from the Canadian government. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.