Flying Car Could Get You Where You Need To Be Fast

One way to beat bumper-to-bumper traffic is a vintage and very rare 1954 Aerocar, offered for sale by Courtesy Aircraft in Rockford, Illinois.

This vehicle apparently converts from car to airplane in about 10 minutes and tops out at 60 miles per hour on land, 110 in the sky. That's pretty fast. But with an asking price just shy of a million dollars.

MONTAGNE: Although, it does sound very cool. For someone with the money and willing to wait a few years, the Terrafugia Company is coming out with a new flying car, the Transition. That will run $279,000.

