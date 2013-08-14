RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

We have more news this morning on happy workers. Our last word in business today is: vacation shmacation.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

It is August, and that means many parts of the world are virtually shut down, with many workers off on summer holiday. Well, a recent blog post in "The Atlantic" took on the question: Does more vacation mean happier workers?

MONTAGNE: Some data suggests not so much. It turns out that countries like Spain and the U.K. - countries that give lots of mandatory paid vacations, up to seven weeks - still have lots of grumpy workers.

GREENE: And then there's the United States, which has no mandatory vacation time, and yet seven in 10 of us are happy anyway. Of course, there are other factors: job security and better hours can certainly play a role in job satisfaction.

MONTAGNE: And David, we should note that this is all very subjective. You might get a very different answer from someone if you catch them - say now, here's another factor - before they've had their morning coffee.

GREENE: That's what I'm having right now.

MONTAGNE: Oh good. I'm glad. But you're never grumpy anyway.

GREENE: Thank you.

And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION, from NPR News.

