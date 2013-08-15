Top Stories: Egypt Violence; Gingrich Warns GOP On Healthcare

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- After Deaths Of Hundreds, More Bloodshed Feared In Egypt.

-- Gingrich: Most GOP Lawmakers Have 'Zero' Ideas On Healthcare.

And here are more early headlines:

Spate Of Car Bombings Kills Many In Baghdad. ( Associated Press)

Japanese Officials Visit Controversial War Shrine On Anniversary. ( Bloomberg)

Taliban Kidnap Female Afghan Lawmaker, Demand Prisoner Release. ( BBC)

Destructive Idaho Wildfire Costs Nearly $3 Million To Fight. ( Idaho Statesman)

California Judges Reject Bid To Block Same-Sex Marriages. ( San Jose Mercury News)

Kansas Lawmakers Won't Revisit Voter ID Law In Special Session. ( Wichita Eagle)

Disturbance In Atlantic Set To Become Tropical Storm Erin. ( Weather Channel)

Seattle Police To Hand Out Chips At Marijuana Festival This Weekend. ( Seattle Times)

