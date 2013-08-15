Top Stories: Egypt Violence; Gingrich Warns GOP On Healthcare
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- After Deaths Of Hundreds, More Bloodshed Feared In Egypt.
-- Gingrich: Most GOP Lawmakers Have 'Zero' Ideas On Healthcare.
And here are more early headlines:
Spate Of Car Bombings Kills Many In Baghdad. ( Associated Press)
Japanese Officials Visit Controversial War Shrine On Anniversary. ( Bloomberg)
Taliban Kidnap Female Afghan Lawmaker, Demand Prisoner Release. ( BBC)
Destructive Idaho Wildfire Costs Nearly $3 Million To Fight. ( Idaho Statesman)
California Judges Reject Bid To Block Same-Sex Marriages. ( San Jose Mercury News)
Kansas Lawmakers Won't Revisit Voter ID Law In Special Session. ( Wichita Eagle)
Disturbance In Atlantic Set To Become Tropical Storm Erin. ( Weather Channel)
Seattle Police To Hand Out Chips At Marijuana Festival This Weekend. ( Seattle Times)
