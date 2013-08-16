DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And let's go to our Last Word In Business now, which is, headless headline writer gets the ax.

We are sad to report that after more than 40 years at The New York Post, Vincent Musetto has been let go. The name might not be familiar to anyone, but there's a chance you've read some of the headlines he wrote. The most famous, from 1983, has been called one of the greatest headlines of all time: "Headless Body In Topless Bar."

It has been printed on T-shirts, taught in journalism classes, written about in books. But that wasn't enough to prevent Musetto from falling victim to cutbacks at the tabloid.

The Post did thank him for his, quote, "invaluable contributions." Kind choice of words, but not exactly up to Musetto's standards.