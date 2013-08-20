British Firm Tries Out Virtual Receptionist
And our last word in business today is more of an introduction: Welcome to Shanice, who is about to start her job as the receptionist at a new local government office in London. She also happens to be a hologram.
That's right, a hologram receptionist. Officials say that at a cost of $19,000, she is much cheaper than a living and salaried alternative. But she can only respond to a small number of questions - like directions to different offices, or maybe how to use the elevator.
SHANICE: To use the lift, please call it by holding the button and keeping it held until the lift arrives.
MONTAGNE: And hopefully, she also knows the answer to the question receptionists get most often: Where's the bathroom?
