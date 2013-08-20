© 2020 WFAE
Rocky Road Predicted For Egypt's Stock Exchange

Published August 20, 2013 at 4:00 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's business news takes us to the financial markets in Egypt.

(SOUNDBITE OF THEME MUSIC)

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Despite all the violence on the streets of Cairo, violence that shut down the market there last week, prices on Egypt's stock exchange rose today. Analysts say investors are reacting to today's arrest of the spiritual leader of the Muslim Brotherhood. That's the political party of ousted president, Mohamed Morsi, who was not popular among investors.

GREENE: Those investors may also be encouraged by a pledge yesterday from Saudi officials. They said they will compensate for any reduction in aid from Western nations, including the United States. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.