Top Stories: Crisis Continues In Egypt; Wildfires Burn In West

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Egypt: U.S. Aid 'Secretly' Cut; Brotherhood Leader Arrested.

-- History Made With Charges Against Pakistan's Musharraf.

-- U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz To Renounce Canadian Citizenship.

-- Book News: Albert Murray, Opponent Of Black Separatism, Dies At 97.

-- Prince George's First Official Photos Break With Tradition.

Other headlines:

-- Documents Detail Boston Boston Bombing Suspect's Injuries.( CNN.com)

-- "Wildfires Burning In 11 Western States." ( CBS News)

-- Staff Sgt. Robert Bales Expected To Face Victims At Sentencing Hearing; He Killed 16 Afghan Civilians. ( The Associated Press)

-- Delaware Attorney Gen. Beau Biden, Son Of Vice President, Being Treated For Disorientation And Weakness. ( The News Journal)

-- "Dick Van Dyke 'Fine' After Rescue From His Burning Car." ( Los Angeles Times)

