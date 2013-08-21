© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: New Allegations In Syria; 'Piano Jazz' Host Dies

By Mark Memmott
Published August 21, 2013 at 7:51 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- New Reports Of Chemical Weapons In Syria; Dozens May Be Dead.

-- School Clerk In Georgia Persuaded Gunman To Lay Down Weapons.

-- Kodak Reinvents Itself, Judge Approves Bankruptcy Exit.

-- Book News: Barnes & Noble Founder Pulls Plug On Buyback Plan.

Other news:

-- "New Details Show Broader NSA Surveillance Reach." ( The Wall Street Journal)

-- "Marian McPartland, 'Piano Jazz' Host, Has Died." ( The Record)

-- Army Pfc. Bradley Manning To Be Sentenced For Leaking "Reams Of Classified Information." ( The Associated Press)

-- "Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood Appears At Risk Of Falling Apart." ( The Washington Post)

-- U.S. Soldier Who Killed 16 Afghan Civilians Faces Angry Villagers At Sentencing Hearing. ( The Associated Press)

-- Family Of James DiMaggio Requests DNA Samples From Family Of Hannah Anderson. ( CNN.com)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
