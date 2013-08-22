Nasdaq Resumes Trading After Halt For Technical Problem

( This post was last updated at 6:14 p.m. ET)

has resumed trading in all securities following a prolonged halt Thursday afternoon caused by a technical glitch.

"NASDAQ will first re-open trading in symbols ZVZZT and AAIT with a 15-minute quoting period beginning at 14:30, with trading beginning at approximately 14:45. All other securities will then be released at 14:55 with a 15-minute quote only period with trading resuming at approximately 15:10," the exchange said in a statement.

Trading in the tech-heavy Nasdaq halted at 12:14 p.m. ET. The index was frozen at 3,631.17 as of 1:20 p.m., up 31.38 for the day.

The Wall Street Journal says the issue stemmed from a data feed that provides market data for Nasdaq-listed securities.

In a statement issued later Thursday, the exchange said "in the first 30 minutes, technical issues" were resolved and for the remainder of the halt, which lasted more than three hours, it coordinated with other exchanges, regulators and market participants "to ensure an orderly re-opening of trading," according to The Associated Press.

Nasdaq said it "will work with exchanges that are members of the Securities Industry Processor to investigate the issues."

Ilya Marritz of member station WNYC in New York reports that another glitch occurred earlier this week when Goldman Sachs placed many erroneous orders for stock options.

