The Lorax Is Home! Statue Taken From Dr. Seuss' Garden Found

The Lorax was missing,

From Dr. Seuss' garden.

Who could be so cruel?

Had their heart just hardened?

--

Now there's good news.

The little guy's back.

Found quite nearby,

Off the beaten track.

--

A man in Montana

Had a tip for police.

And for Seuss' family,

The news brought some peace.

--

His clue led to a canyon,

Beneath the Seuss home.

There the statue was found.

In a bush, quite alone.

--

A prank had gone bad,

Perpetrators had chickened.

They'd left Lorax behind

In vegetation that thickened.

---

Lorax is fine, though.

Barely dinged, police say.

This character's tough.

He'll be OK.

--

She's "so very happy,"

Is the late Dr.'s missus.

To us that's great news,

We send her good wishes.

--

And with that we'll end,

This Seussian try.

If it didn't quite work,

Well, then, goodbye.

--

(OK, if you're still with us, click here for our March 2012 post about the disappearance of the Lorax statue from the garden at the estate of Theodor Seuss Geisel's widow. And click here for this week's U-T San Diego story about the little guy's return.)

