Top Stories: Calls For Force Against Syria; Fort Hood Trial Nears End
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Chemical Weapons Claims Bring Calls For Force Against Syria.
-- Speculation Mounts That San Diego Mayor Is On His Way Out.
-- Book News: FBI Suspected William T. Vollmann Was The Unabomber.
Other stories in the news:
-- "Egypt's Mubarak To Be Put Under House Arrest." ( The Associated Press)
-- "Closing Arguments Begin Thursday In Fort Hood Shooting Trial." ( Morning Edition)
-- "Bradley Manning: I Want To Live As A Woman." ( The Today Show)
-- "Bo Xilai's High-Profile Trial Gets Underway In China." ( Morning Edition)
Related: "I Was Framed, Says China's Bo As He Mounts Feisty Defense." ( Reuters)
-- "Hannah Anderson Speaks Out, Reveals New Details Of Kidnapping." ( The Today Show)
-- "Ichiro Joins Select Group With 4,000th Hit." ( MLB.com)
