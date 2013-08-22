© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Calls For Force Against Syria; Fort Hood Trial Nears End

By Mark Memmott
Published August 22, 2013 at 8:21 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Chemical Weapons Claims Bring Calls For Force Against Syria.

-- Speculation Mounts That San Diego Mayor Is On His Way Out.

-- Book News: FBI Suspected William T. Vollmann Was The Unabomber.

Other stories in the news:

-- "Egypt's Mubarak To Be Put Under House Arrest." ( The Associated Press)

-- "Closing Arguments Begin Thursday In Fort Hood Shooting Trial." ( Morning Edition)

-- "Bradley Manning: I Want To Live As A Woman." ( The Today Show)

-- "Bo Xilai's High-Profile Trial Gets Underway In China." ( Morning Edition)

Related: "I Was Framed, Says China's Bo As He Mounts Feisty Defense." ( Reuters)

-- "Hannah Anderson Speaks Out, Reveals New Details Of Kidnapping." ( The Today Show)

-- "Ichiro Joins Select Group With 4,000th Hit." ( MLB.com)

