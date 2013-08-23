© 2020 WFAE
Technical Problems Force Nasdaq To Shut Down For 3 Hours

Published August 23, 2013 at 4:00 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

As we reported, NPR's business news starts with a technical problem.

And as we reported elsewhere in this program, the stock market revealed its vulnerability again yesterday, in this age of high-speed electronic trading. The NASDAQ, where more than 3,000 tech-related companies are publicly traded, was shut down for more than three hours yesterday afternoon. Some analysts expressed relief that this happened in August, when trading on Wall Street is typically so anyway.

This isn't a first for the NASDAQ, which paid a $10 million fine after technical glitches last year marred Facebook's initial public offering. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.