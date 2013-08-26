Reminder: 'Book News' Is On Vacation

Just in case you're looking for Annalisa Quinn's " daily lowdown on books, publishing, and the occasional author behaving badly," here's a reminder:

She's on vacation this week. So this might be the time to read one of those books she's been writing about for us in recent months.

But if you still have some time on your hands, Annalisa asks that "hot tips, scurrilous attacks and existential questions" be directed to @annalisa_quinn on Twitter. She'll sort through them when she returns.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.