© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

This Wedding Had A Lot Of Clowning Around

Published August 26, 2013 at 7:23 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. When it comes to weddings, this one had a lot of clowning around. The groom had on a big, fake nose; the bride, an orange wig. And before the groom could run away, she reeled him in with a fishing pole.

Makes sense, as they are two clowns and were married at Clownfest 2013 in Lancaster, Pa., among guests all dressed as clowns. Cute - or, depending on how you feel about clowns, terrifying.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition