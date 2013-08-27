© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Book News' Continues Its Summer Break

By Mark Memmott
Published August 27, 2013 at 8:00 AM EDT
Ahhh.

While we tap away on our keyboards, "Book News" blogger Annalissa Quinn remains on vacation. We're not jealous, of course.

As we've said, Annalisa may have her feet up relaxing in some exotic locale, but she asks that "hot tips, scurrilous attacks and existential questions" be directed to @annalisa_quinn on Twitter. She'll sort through them when she returns.

In the meantime, we'll watch for book-related news, such as Bill's post Monday: " New Salinger Books Will Arrive In 2015, Authors Say."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott