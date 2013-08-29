Ford Fusion Cruises Off Dealers' Lots

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

MONTAGNE: The Ford Fusion is cruising off lots, so the company is ramping up production of the popular midsized car. And that's good news for one very beleaguered city - Detroit.

Ford is adding 1,400 workers and a second shift at one of its plants in the Detroit area. The Fusion has helped deliver the best numbers the automaker has seen since 2006. Ford's sales have climbed nearly 13 percent in the U.S. this year alone.