In Spain, You Have To Pay To Play

Bunol, Spain, held its annual La Tomatina food fight on yesterday. Twenty-thousand people pelted each other with tomatoes. Now money is tight in Spain these days, with the country in recession. So for the first time, participants had to pay for the right to smear each other with some 130 tons of overripe, dripping produce. Tickets for the event ran about $13. After all, those tons of tomatoes don't pay for themselves, and neither do the showers the town has to bring in to clean everything up. Listeners, don't get any ideas if you didn't like this segment.

