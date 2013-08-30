Secret U.S. Spy Budget Revealed

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

All that was known about the so-called black budget, detailing funding for U.S. intelligence agencies, was the bottom line - $52.6 billion. That's until yesterday, when The Washington Post published documents said to be Edward Snowden's latest leak. They showed the CIA dominating intelligence dollars, its budget is the biggest at over $14 billion, up from 4.8 the last time the black budget was leaked in 1994. And it now controls 28 percent of intelligence funding, up from 11 percent in 1994.