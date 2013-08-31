Fresh Air Weekend: 'America's Test Kitchen,' 'Short Term 12' And Demian Bichir

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'America's Test Kitchen' On Grilling Peaches, Tofu And Burgers: Bridget Lancaster and Jack Bishop advise using ripe fruit, extra-firm tofu and poking your hamburgers so they don't puff up like tennis balls.

Reaching Across What's Broken, 'Short Term' Fix Or No: After college, director Destin Daniel Cretton took a job at a short-term care facility for at-risk teenagers. His time there became the basis for Short Term 12, a film that took two awards at this year's South by Southwest Festival.

'Bridge' Actor Demian Bichir On Portraying Border Life: In the new FX series, Bichir plays a Mexican detective who teams up with an El Paso cop to solve a series of murders. He tells Fresh Air's Dave Davies that The Bridge aims to give equal treatment to both sides of the border.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

'America's Test Kitchen' On Grilling Peaches, Tofu And Burgers

Reaching Across What's Broken, 'Short Term' Fix Or No

Bridge' Actor Demian Bichir On Portraying Border Life

Copyright 2020 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.