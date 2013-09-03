© 2020 WFAE
Woman Waits 8 Years To Get Diamond After Chicken Ate It

Published September 3, 2013 at 6:41 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. A diamond is forever, luckily, because a chicken only lasts about eight years - which is how long a woman in England is willing to wait to get back a diamond earring, after her pet chicken gulped it down while sitting on her shoulder.

The diamond earring could be removed surgically, but Claire Lennon told "The Telegraph" she worries the 6-month-old chicken wouldn't survive. And her daughter loves the bird so the diamond-wait, for the pet to die naturally.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

