UMass Breaks Record For Largest Fruit Salad

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. For years, unhealthy cafeteria food has been blamed for the infamous weight gain known as the Freshman 15. This week, incoming students at the University of Massachusetts Amherst were greeted this week with 15,000 pounds of fresh fruit. It was the world's largest fruit salad - setting a Guinness record - served from a small swimming pool with shovel, one way to respond to surveys showing thousands of campus diners want more fruits and vegetables. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.