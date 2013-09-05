Don't Let Death Interfere With Your Need For Music
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
In today's Last Word In Business, those who live for music can now take it to the grave.
A Swedish firm is selling coffins loaded with speakers and a Spotify music account, to stream songs 6 feet under.
(SOUNDBITE OF AD)
(MUSIC)
UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: The Cata coffin employs a pair of two-way speakers, tweeters and a divine, 8-inch subwoofer fine-tuned to the coffin's unique interior acoustic space.
(BACKGROUND LAUGHTER)
RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:
Steve, stop laughing for a minute. The CataCombo...
INSKEEP: Subwoofers underground.
MONTAGNE: ...Sound System includes a headstone with a digital display that shows what song is playing. The package costs $30,000.
INSKEEP: But users have to rely on the living to keep their playlists fresh. That's the business news on MORNING EDITION. I'm Steve Inskeep.
MONTAGNE: And I'm Renee Montagne. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.