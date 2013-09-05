Presidential Hopefuls Stake Out Syria Positions

Voting in favor of war or military strikes has proved to have long-lasting political consequences for politicians angling for the highest office in the land.

Just ask former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, whose 2002 vote for the Iraq War resolution as a U.S. senator contributed to her failure to secure the Democratic presidential nomination six years later.

Or check in with current Secretary of State John Kerry. His for-it-before-I-voted-against-it position on Iraq War funding as a U.S. senator contributed to his loss to incumbent George W. Bush in the 2004 presidential election.

Which brings us to the crop of potential 2016 White House hopefuls, and how they have decided to post up on the Syria issue.

While some remain on the fence (Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis.), or say they will not weigh in (New Jersey GOP Gov. Chris Christie), two big players in the Republican fold, Sens. Marco Rubio and Rand Paul, formally voted Wednesday against authorizing a military strike against Syria as members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The measure passed the committee, 10-7, and now moves to the full Senate.

Two potential presidential candidates on the Democratic side, Clinton and Vice President Biden, support President Obama's plan to launch a missile strike.

Here's what potential 2016 presidential candidates have had to say on Syria.

