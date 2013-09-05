© 2020 WFAE
U.S. Auto Sales Accelerate To Pre-Recession Levels

Published September 5, 2013 at 4:00 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with car sales accelerating.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that buyers picked up new vehicles at a pace not seen since before the recession. According to the paper, Americans bought 1.5 million vehicles last month - about 17 percent up from a year ago.

Low interest rates and continued job growth were primary drivers. Automakers have added work shifts and production capacity to keep up with demand.