U.S. Auto Sales Accelerate To Pre-Recession Levels

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that buyers picked up new vehicles at a pace not seen since before the recession. According to the paper, Americans bought 1.5 million vehicles last month - about 17 percent up from a year ago.

Low interest rates and continued job growth were primary drivers. Automakers have added work shifts and production capacity to keep up with demand.