Top Stories: August Jobs Report; Will Iran Act Over Syria?

By Korva Coleman
Published September 6, 2013 at 8:11 AM EDT

Good morning, here are some of our early stories:

-- 'Pretty Solid Jobs Report' Likely; Will Fed Then Dial Back?

-- Report: 'Iran Plots Revenge' If U.S. Strikes Syria.

And here are more early headlines:

U.S. Drones Kill Suspected Militants In Pakistan. ( BBC)

Australia's Ruling Labor Party Expected To Lose Tomorrow's Election. ( Sydney Morning Herald)

Legal Argument Over New Hearing In Montana Rape Case. ( CNN)

Former NFL Star Faces Arraignment Today In Slaying Case. ( Sporting News)

Tropical Storm Gabrielle Falling Apart In Caribbean. ( Weather Underground)

Discovered Undersea Volcano Is World's Biggest. ( National Geographic)

British Retailer Apologizes For Making Job Candidates Do 'Robot Dance'. ( The Guardian)

