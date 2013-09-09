Luxury Retailer Neiman Marcus Could Be Sold

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

INSKEEP: The luxury retailer is said to be close to an agreement to sell itself - for $6 billion. The Wall Street Journal reports Ares Management and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board are the joint interested parties looking to make the deal.

If this acquisition goes through it would be the second sale of a major upscale retailer in recent months. Saks Incorporated was bought for nearly $2.5 billion in July.