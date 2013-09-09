Sky's The Limit For Limited Edition Pokemon Card

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And today's last word in business is: Trading cards.

More than 400 people have bid on a rare Pokemon card on eBay with a "buy it now" price of $100,000.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

This limited edition card - a Pikachu illustrator - is one of six in circulation. It was originally created as a prize for those who won a Pokemon Card Game Illustration contest.

MONTAGNE: The illustrator cards are known for being the most sought-after non-sports trading cards in existence up to now, selling for $20,000. The seller admits his asking price is high, but so far has already received a bid of $47,000 and there are still nine days left.

INSKEEP: And if you're one of those people saying: Pikachu, I have no idea what they're talking about - it's OK, I don't know what I'm talking about either, Renee. And my daughter has these cards.

(LAUGHTER)

INSKEEP: Still hard to follow, but it's one of those worlds that people really, really get into.

And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

MONTAGNE: And I'm Renee Montagne.

(SOUNDBITE OF POKEMON THEME MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.