Top Stories: Pressuring Syria; Indian Rape Convictions

By Korva Coleman
Published September 10, 2013 at 8:21 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Diplomats Press Syria To Give Up Chemical Weapons.

-- 4 Men Convicted In Rape And Murder That Shocked India.

And here are more early headlines:

Conservative Set To Become Norway's Second Female Prime Minister. ( The Wall Street Journal)

Kenyan Official At Hague Facing Crimes Against Humanity Charges. ( BBC)

New Fire Near San Francisco Grows Rapidly. ( San Jose Mercury News)

Colorado Recall Vote Today Targets Pro-Gun Control Lawmakers. ( Denver Post)

Philanthropist Withdraws $250 Million Gift To College After 'Market Event.'( Bloomberg)

NASCAR Levies Biggest Fines Ever For Race Cheating. ( Sports Illustrated)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
