Verizon Creates Shock Waves With Planned Debt Sale

Published September 10, 2013 at 4:00 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news begins with some excitement in the bond market.

(SOUNDBITE OF THEME MUSIC)

INSKEEP: You want to buy something, you may have to borrow. Verizon is creating shock waves with a planned sale of debt. This telecommunications giant is expected to try to raise $20 billion or more tomorrow, in what would be the largest sale of its kind. Those bonds would help to fund the company's buyout of Vodafone, which owns almost half of Verizon's wireless division. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.