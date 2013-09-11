Dow Jones Changes Up Index

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news begins with new players on the Dow.

INSKEEP: We're talking about the Dow Jones Industrial Average, a list of 30 major companies that is used to track the broader economy - one of several such indexes. The Dow is swapping out three of its blue chip companies in what's being called the biggest shake up of the list in almost a decade.

Gone from the index at the end of next week will be Hewlett Packard, goodbye; Alcoa, gone; Bank of America, gone. Sliding into their places: Visa, Nike and Goldman Sachs. This change is the result of the low stock prices of the companies being dropped, as well as a push to include a more diverse mix of firms.