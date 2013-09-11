Top Stories: Next Step On Syria; NYC Mayoral Primary

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Kerry's Meeting With Russian Is Next Key Moment In Crisis.

-- Anthony Weiner's Run Ends With A Flourish Of His Finger.

And here are more early headlines:

Former New York Gov. Spitzer Loses NYC Comptroller Primary. ( AP)

Memorials Planned for 12th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks. ( Reuters)

Indian Court Delays Sentencing Of Rapists Until Friday. ( Times of India)

2 Colorado Senators Recalled For Gun Rights Support. ( Denver Post)

After 7 Rounds Of Talks, Koreas Agree To Reopen Joint Industrial Park. ( CNN)

U.S. Men's Soccer Team Clinches World Cup Berth. ( Bleacher Report)

Angry Moose Breaks Norwegian School Doors After Seeing Reflection. ( Reuters)

