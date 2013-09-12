Village People Singer Wins Copyright Case

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And today's Last Word In Business is more of an acronym. Village People singer Victor Willis has finally won a share of the income from his most famous song.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "YMCA")

The New York Times reports that Willis - you know him as the police officer - has emerged from six years of legal wrestling with a new copyright in hand. The victory gives him substantial control over "YMCA" and 32 other Village People tunes.

INSKEEP: He said he's considering a move that would ban Village People songs from being performed by his former bandmates. Yes - the Cowboy, the Construction Worker, the Indian and all the rest are still around and touring, but without Mr. Willis. So today's Last Word In Business is - sing it with me; here it comes. Here it comes...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "YMCA")

: (Singing) ...It's fun to stay at the YMCA...

INSKEEP, MONTAGNE: (Singing along) YMCA...

