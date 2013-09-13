Dunkin Donuts Returns To Britain

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And our last word today in business today is: British Invasion.

Britain may have sent America countless cultural touchstones, from the Beatles to Adele. Now it's time for America to repay the favor - sending the U.K. Dunkin Donuts.

Yesterday, the company announced a deal for 50 new locations in London, with plans for more in the coming years.

MONTAGNE: So the U.S. has invaded Britain.

INSKEEP: Yes.

MONTAGNE: And it's actually a reentry for Dunkin - which did have shops in Britain but pulled out in the 1990s. Apparently, the American-style sugary fried dough didn't appeal to Brits. So things seem to have changed.

INSKEEP: Yeah, you go for more sugar is what you do, because if the Brits are lucky, Dunkin might even offer the British consumers the latest Dunkin innovation - the Glazed Donut Breakfast Sandwich - that's egg and bacon on a glazed doughnut.

