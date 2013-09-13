© 2020 WFAE
How One Man Continues To 'Just Pass It On'

By NPR Staff
Published September 13, 2013 at 3:02 AM EDT
Thomas Weller, 65, says he's been called an angel more times than he can count.
Thomas Weller would have died in a snow bank in 1964 had a stranger not helped him. Weller, 65, has been helping strangers in the same way ever since.

"I've been called the Lone Ranger. And I've been called an angel more times than I can count," he says. "But, I'm no angel! When you help somebody else, you help yourself. And, it's ... real gratifying."

Click on the audio link above to hear Weller's story.

Audio produced forMorning Edition by Jasmyn Belcher.

