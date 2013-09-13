© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Indian Rapists Sentenced; Guns To Syrian Rebels

By Korva Coleman
Published September 13, 2013 at 8:18 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Death For 4 Men Convicted In Indian Gang Rape And Murder.

-- As Talks Continue, CIA Gets Some Weapons To Syrian Rebels.

And here are more early headlines:

Taliban Militants Attack U.S. Consulate In A fghanistan. ( USA Today)

Thousands Evacuated From Boulder Area After Historic Flooding. ( Boulder Daily Camera)

Devastating Fire Destroys Jersey Area Newly Rebuilt After Superstorm Sandy. ( Star-Ledger)

Deadly Fire Breaks Out In Russian Psychiatric Facility. ( Ria Novosti)

Dung Beetle Navigation, Other Quirky Science Honored At Ig Nobel Ceremony. ( The Guardian)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
