Blame Miley Cyrus: University Removes Wrecking Ball Sculpture

Eighteen years after it was placed there, a wrecking ball sculpture that has sat on the campus of Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Mich., has been removed and put into storage.

And you can blame Miley Cyrus.

Well, kind of. You can blame bored students who watched the twerking pop star's latest video called " Wrecking Ball." If you don't keep up with these things, the video features an apparently naked Cyrus taking an, umm, awkward ride on a wrecking ball.

That inspired copycats like this:

And this:

@Grand_Valley17 miley decided her future in singing was gonna hit rock bottom!! So she decided to come to #gvsu pic.twitter.com/084achGY2S — Alex Blackburn (@ablackburn_16) September 13, 2013

It was all fun and games, reports The Los Angeles Times, until the university on Tuesday brought the ball down. The Times adds:

"The installation — a 42-inch steel ball swinging from a 50-foot cable — is by the late Kansas City, Mo., artist, Dale Eldred. He created the 'Steeple of Light' sculpture at Kansas City's Community Christian Church. His 'GV Wrecking Ball' sculpture at GVSU has been on campus, outside their Padnos Hall of Science, for about 18 years. It's now in storage.

"'The sculpture was removed so structural integrity could be reviewed,' said Tim Thimmesch, GVSU's associate vice president of facilities services.

"Students at GVSU have not taken kindly to the decision. A large group staged a protest Tuesday night outside of Padnos Hall chanting 'Wrecking ball! Wrecking ball!'"

Here's a picture of what the students have to look forward to now:

